Why I no longer feature in many movies – Jim Iyke

Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, has said he no longer features in many films these days because movie producers can no longer afford his fees.

The Nollywood lover boy told Netng on Friday that he always interpreted his roles professionally and would still act if he got the right pay.

“I have not been away, it is the producers who cannot afford me. So, I know my worth. But I have been busy creating opportunities and jobs for Nigerian youths so that we all can live better lives,” he said.

He also spoke about the crop of actors who have formed the ‘New Nollywood’ and the general notion that today’s artistes lack creativity and talent.

He said, “I don’t think that is the case. It is wrong to say today’s artistes lack productivity and talent. When the likes of Ramsey Nuoah, Emeka Ike and I were acting, that was what was said about us as well, but I did not let it bother me. We learnt on the job and we got better with time. So I think the new crop of actors will also get better with time.”

The actor also revealed that his team recently created an App that makes it easy to find quality service providers and job recruiters.

The 41-year-old actor began acting in 2001. He is said to be one of the highest paid actors in Nollywood and has appeared in over 150 films.

