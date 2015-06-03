Singer Runtown severs ties with Eric Many Entertainment

Nigerian singer, Runtown, has finally released an official statement severing all ties between himself on his erstwhile record label, Eric Many Entertainment.

In the statement issued on Friday, the singer said “the agreement entered into on June 21, 2016, officially came to an end on June 22, 2018.”

He also added that Eric Many Entertainment doesn’t own his stage name ‘Runtown’.

See a copy of the statement below:

Things began to get ugly between the two parties in 2016 amidst allegations of accusations of threat to life. Runtown declared his intention to terminate his contract leading to a lawsuit by the label.

The label issued an injunction barring him from performing at events or recording songs on allegations that “he signs up, concludes and attends musical shows without the knowledge of the label”.

Runtown however denied the allegations in an interview with Pulse Nigeria. In the interview, he claimed that he quit the label due to breaches in the recording contract, threat to life and extortion.