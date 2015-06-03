Nigeria News

WATCH: Dino Melaye drops new 'Music Video' as he dumps APC for PDP

by 06/07/2018 18:07:00 0 comments 1 Views

Controversial Nigerian senator, Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the National Assembly has lambasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his new 'musical video' as he declares his new found loyalty to the PDP.

Watch video below

[embedded content]

The senator popularly known for putting out hilarious videos of himself on social media sang 'PDP home-my-home, when shall I see my PDP, I will never forget my home, APC suffer me o'

This is coming at a time the new Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP, faction of APC transformed into reformed APC, rAPC.

rAPC also announced Alhaji Buba Galadima as its interim National Chairman.

The lawmaker known for throwing tantrums at his party had recently taken a swipe at his party, describing the APC’s recent convention as “a joke”.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

APC Disorganized As Members Insist On Zoning Of Governorship Ticket

Exposed: Librarians Of Top Nigerian Universities Now Exchange Student Theses For Money

Female Corps Member Dresses Up Her Little Son In NYSC Outfit As She Passes Out (Photos)

Juventus Respond To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports

President Obama’s Marriage Advice: 3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Before Getting Married

Juventus Likely To Unveil Ronaldo On Saturday?

The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Daughter Sentenced To 7 Years

Italian Legend, Gianluigi Buffon Joins PSG, Ending His 17-year Stint At Juventus

#WorldCup 2018: Belgium stun Brazil to set up France semi-final