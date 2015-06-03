Nigeria News

Belgium knock Brazil out of World Cup as De Bruyne and Hazard star in 2-1 win

by 06/07/2018 18:04:00 0 comments 1 Views
Brazil were dumped out of the World Cup on Friday evening as Belgium reached the semi-finals for the first time in 32 years.

Belgium grabbed the lead in the 13th minute when Fernandinho diverted into his own net from a corner. It came moments after Brazil had gone close from a corner themselves with Thiago Silva bundling a miscued effort against the woodwork.

Belgium doubled their lead from a quick counter-attack just after the half-hour mark. Romelu Lukaku carried the ball forward from deep inside his own half and fed Kevin De Bruyne outside the area. The Manchester City midfielder lashed home a fierce long-range shot.

Brazil went close to pulling one back when Philippe Coutinho forced Thibaut Courtois into a good save with a fine effort from distance.

De Bruyne threatened again from a free-kick but Allison tipped over the bar. A compelling first half ended with Belgium leading 2-0.

Brazil had two penalty appeals rejected as they pushed to get back into the game early in the second half.

Serbian referee Milorad Mazic seemed unimpressed with Neymar as he went down in the area after a challenge from Fellaini and waved play on. Gabriel Jesus appeared to have a stronger claim after being clipped by Vincent Kompany but, despite a VAR review, nothing was given.

Brazil did pull one back 14 minutes from time when Coutinho floated in a fine cross and substitute Renato Augusto guided in a header. But it was not enough as Neymar, Coutinho and Augusto all saw late chances go begging.

Belgium will play France in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday evening.

Source: Standard

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

APC Disorganized As Members Insist On Zoning Of Governorship Ticket

Exposed: Librarians Of Top Nigerian Universities Now Exchange Student Theses For Money

Female Corps Member Dresses Up Her Little Son In NYSC Outfit As She Passes Out (Photos)

Juventus Respond To Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Reports

President Obama’s Marriage Advice: 3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Before Getting Married

Juventus Likely To Unveil Ronaldo On Saturday?

The Most Embarrassing Day Someone Saw Me N*ked – Cee-C Opens Up

Ex-Pakistan PM Sentenced To 10 Years In Prison, Daughter Sentenced To 7 Years

Italian Legend, Gianluigi Buffon Joins PSG, Ending His 17-year Stint At Juventus

#WorldCup 2018: Belgium stun Brazil to set up France semi-final