Actor, RMD releases new photos as he turns 57

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo turned a year older today, the 6th of July and in light of his special day, shared new photos of himself.

The actor, who’s three years away from being a sexagenarian, took to his IG page to share new photos of himself as he thanks God for the gift of life as well as everyone for the show of love.

He captioned a photo,

Yes its my birthday. 57 and counting…Word to self is REJUVENATION…. in all its meaning. I tend to let everything around me affect my mood. But i have soo much to thank God for. I cant pretend not to see all the outpouring of love in all the posts.Texts. Messages. I am grateful and thankful. God bless you all.

Photos below,

