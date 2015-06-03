Mother narrowly escapes death after jumping out of a commercial bus just as it was about to somersault on Otedola bridge (Photos)

A quite young mother has narrowly slipped away from the cold hands of death after she jumped out of a bus just before it somersaulted and she ended up landing on her head.

Desire Gold narrated the incident and shared photos of the accident scene and herself in hospital.

She wrote:

Testimony time

God Spared my life… Jehovah over do, On the 27th of June 2018, boarded a bus to Ojodu Bergar, On getting to Otedola bridge driver marched the break and it didn’t hold, with the speed he hit a car in front of us, he came down to open his bus and the car he hit moved and i was at the back seat,everyone jumped off but almost too late for me cos the car was almost summersaulting,abd at tgst point my colleague shouted that I should jump and on doing that, I jumped into another vehicle landing with my head, all I was thinking about before my head went blank was my kids, mum and siblings… But i thank God for the immediate responses of the emergency unit in Lagos state here, that arrived at the scene few mins after the incident ….

Want to use this medium to thank God for sparing my life and given me a second chance, it is for a purpose and it must be ACCOMPLISHED.

And for all my colleagues I love you guys, we no longer colleagues but family, the support and love was massive, and for my CEO Oba Adetola EmmanuelKings (Adron homes), i wouldn’t have asked for better CEO, may God bless you more sir and i appreciate the love sir and my family and loved ones thats for the care, prayers and all the support, I love you all???????

And I am coming out better and stronger …

Not leaving this earth until the purpose I was created accomolishes.. My project is still on PadUp for girls, helping young ladies who can’t afford sanitary pads, the initiative is here to stay…. once am back on my feet me and my team are hitting schools , i haven’t impacted any life yet, so Satan I am going no where …. My God is too faithful to fail

I Am destined for greatest

Am a divine project