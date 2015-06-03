I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

Brazen and buxom actress, Anita Joseph, was once the item of salacious news until lately. The affable thespian speaks about her new life, romance and career hiatus among sundry issues in this interview with Lanre Odukoya of the New Telegraph.

You seem to have bounced back to the industry, why were you on so long sabbaticals initially?

Well, I’d say music made me take a break.

Many are surprised to hear that you have ‘repented’ and no longer flaunt your cleavages anyhow, how true is that?

I repented long time ago. I wear what’s proper now. I wear whatever suits me and also makes me comfortable.

You were mocked some time ago for ‘claiming’ your friend’s pregnancy, how did that make you feel?

Well, that wasn’t mockery, it was my pregnancy too. I was part of the plan for the scripture to be fulfilled.

How then do you handle critics?

I handle critics well and I adjust. No time is late to learn.

Are you planning to marry soon or do you mind being one baby-mama?

Your question is funny and I can decide not to answer you. But I choose to. Marriage comes when it comes. I’m not bothered about it. And if by any way, he shoots and I get pregnant, it’s a big congratulation to us then.

What’s your kind of man?

My kind of man must be spirit-filled, a man that fears Jehovah God. There’s nothing more attractive to me than a man that loves God. He must make me laugh, a good sense of humour is very pleasant, he must be a fine dresser and must smell good.

Could you marry an actor or a comedian?

Yes I can. But I don’t like lousy men. I don’t like a man that picks or blows his nose anyhow especially in the public. I love a man that I can fart in his presence and he will tell me, ‘well done, Princess’. He can fart too that’s okay. But too much of everything is bad oh.

So, is that man in your life right now?

Yes, of course.

What is you favourite food?

My favourite food is beans and afang soup. So, when I’m home, I’ll be indoors. I don’t do cinemas. I prefer to be indoors with my man. I have a good TV at home. I buy popcorn and Fanta then switch off the light. No cinema can give me that kind of pleasure.

What do you like most about your man?

He treats me like I am the only woman on earth and he loves God.

Hope he doesn’t feel jealous seeing you kiss and cuddle on the screen?

Well, he feels jealous sometimes. But he knows it’s an act and he trusts me.

What are your unforgettable experiences as an actor?

One was when a guy tapped my buttocks. I can’t forget that day. I wanted to remove my heels and chase him. But the actress in me held me back. If not, I don’t know what extent I would have gone to teach him a lesson.

Are your butts your most cherished body part as some think?

No. To me, I don’t think so. Every part of my body is.

You are a very curvaceous lady, would you insure your body for a certain amount of money?

I’m not into such things. I might though, I just honestly don’t know yet.

The majorly all your colleagues are into movie productions, are you planning that too?

Well, for now I would say no.

What are your dressing rules?

I love dressing how I want to be addressed. I dress according to the occasion.

Can you say you are a fulfilled professional?

I don’t have everything I want right now but I’m grateful and I’m content. I don’t have it all, but I am good.

Lots of celebrity marriages are crashing; doesn’t that worry or scare you from trying out your luck?

It’s not only celebrity marriages that crash. It’s everywhere. And no it doesn’t bother me or worry me. In fact it makes me stronger and reminds me that when I finally marry I must remain married because there are wolves out there waiting to devour it.

Where do you actually see the Anita Joseph brand in a few years?

That’s when I would have moved to the permanent site.



