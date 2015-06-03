Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

Sharing a photo of belly fat and stretch mark which symbolizes motherhood, Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Edochie had an advice for men.

Rita Edochie who stated that the belly fat and stretch mark symbolizes pain, joy and love of motherhood, advised men not to put their wives through pain asides that of motherhood.

Her post reads:

“RESPECT MOTHERHOOD, RESPECT WOMEN

The scars and stretch marks on your wife’s stomach, symbolizes the pain that comes with motherhood, it symbolizes love and life.. Remember how beautiful she was when she was your newly wedded wife, she is still the same woman you fell in love with! The difference now is, she has given you children, she has given you life, she has blessed you with a family..Don’t ignore your woman. Husband? Don’t make her go through anymore pains, pls don’t hit her, don’t nag, don’t insult her.. Each time I see my moms tummy, I smile and say to myself.. That was my duplex for 9months.”

Rita Edochie became a grandmother in 2017, after her daughter Sheila welcomed a baby girl. The actress who shared news of the baby’s arrival on Instagram, wrote;

“My GREAT PEOPLE in the world please join me and thank GOD almighty my daughter Mrs Nkiru Ibekwe was delivered of a baby girl yester night 3rd May 2018. GOD take all glory ”

Rita Edochie made headlines in 2016, after she disclosed that she was unaware that she was pregnant when she was in primary six. Edochie told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the interview that contrary to a story that she did not tell her mother about the pregnancy, she was not even aware of her situation.

“Though boy used diabolic means and sexually abused me; I was not aware, I could not tell exactly how it happened.

“I was not aware that I was pregnant then; I was so tiny.

“We were playing games in the school; the type that the instructor or referee will say `number one’ and pupils with number 1 would run and collect something.

“It was during the game that a fellow pupil insulted me that my tummy was like a breadfruit; I was angered and beat her up,” she said.

She explained that the lesson teacher then asked them to go home and bring their parents.

The actress said that she was a young innocent girl who could not tell lies to the mother or against the mother.

“When I got home, I told my mother what led to the fight; she then asked me to raise up my dress; I did and after examination, she said that I was pregnant.

“When she said, ‘do you know that you are pregnant,’ I fainted; any other story aside this is not true,’’ Edochie said.



