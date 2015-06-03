Nigeria News

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

by 07/07/2018 08:14:00 0 comments 1 Views

Nigerian record producer, singer/songwriter, and entrepreneur, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has taken to his social media page to shake a table which has many Nigerians on it.

The Mavins record label boss took a jab at Nigerians with a single tweet and the post appears to have broken the internet as social media users take a stand to admit/defend themselves.

Check out the intimidating post;

“Guess the name of the country where people pretend to hate the things they actually like, and pretend to care about the things they really don’t give a f*ck about.”


Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category

Don Jazzy shakes a table that has a lot of Nigerians on it

Rita Edochie Shares Photo Of Bellyfat And Stretch Marks, Advises Men To Respect Motherhood And Women

I no longer wear clothes that flaunt my cleavages anyhow, I have repented — Anita Joseph

PDP kicks against executive order on corruption, mulls legal action against Buhari

Nigeria suffering from collapse of Libya and Mali, says Ita Enang on insecurity

My daughter almost cried when she read negative things about me on social media -Femi Adeshina

APC will win in 2019, with or without R-APC – Oshiomhole

Buhari congratulates Turkish leader Erdogan

Former governor docked for alleged possession of firearms, gets N500 million bail

INEC to suspend Continuous Voter Registration on August 17