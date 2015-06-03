Checkout 5 world cup stars who don’t have girlfriends… No 3 will shock United fans

There are many things footballers like doing.

Living fancy flashy lifestyles is one thing you can never take from a footballer’s life.

For most of them, having a girlfriend is like a part of their life.

Interestingly, there are some world class footballers who don’t have girlfriends. Here are five great footballers who don’t have girlfriends at the world cup:

1. Kylian Mbappe

The France international is 19 years old.

He is currently the youngest player at the World Cup. More so, it is rumored Mbappe still lives with his mom.

At 19, he might be too young to have a girlfriend when still busy building his career.

2. N’Golo Kante

Kante is one of the humble great footballers that have been in the world cup.

The France midfielder is single and at no point has he ever mentioned about his girlfriend. Kante seem to be an introvert. He is one of the footballers currently busy building their careers.

3. Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku is one of the greatest attackers currently at the Russia World Cup. However, the striker is currently single after breaking up with his longtime girlfriend, Julia Vandenweghe back in 2015.

4. Sadio Mane

The Senegal and Liverpool striker is one unpredictable kind.

Usually, Mane shows up at public events alone, unlike other players who brace such events with their beautiful girlfriends and wives.

The only family Mane has ever mentioned is his relatives in Senegal.

5. Diego Costa

Diego Costa had a girlfriend, a model, Michele Zouanne.

Unfortunately, she found out that the Spanish had been cheating on her with her sister and best friend.