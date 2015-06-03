WorldCup 2018: Neymar leaves Brazil’s team hotel with his £700 gold bag  after defeat to Belgium (Photos)

Neymar was spotted leaving Brazil’s team hotel with his £700 gold bag following his side’s heart-breaking quarter-final defeat to Belgium.

The South Americans are now set to fly home following their 2-1 loss, with Neymar copping plenty of flak for his sub-par showings.

The PSG star, 26, wound-up fans across the globe for his play-acting all World Cup – with many taking the mick with a series of hilarious memes .

As the under-fire Neymar trudged away from Brazil’s base, he was seen once again with the flashy MCM backpack.

The bag is complete with touching silhouette of his family – with images of his mum, dad, sister and son emblazoned across it.

Neymar later released a statement on Instagram regarding Brazil’s exit, saying: “I can say that it is the saddest moment of my career.

“The pain is very great because we knew we could get there, we knew we had the conditions to go further, to make history .. but it was not this time.

“Difficult to find the strength to want to play football again, but I’m sure God will give me enough strength to face anything, so I’ll never stop thanking God, even in defeat …

“Because I know that your way is much better than mine.

“Very happy to be part of this team, I am proud of all, interrupted our dream but did not take away from our head nor from our hearts.”