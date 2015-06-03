Popular Music Minister Who Claims To Have Never Dated All Set To Wed (Photos)

Uzo Edward who allegedly lacks experience in romantic relationship with the opposite s*x is set to walk down the aisle after meeting a beautiful lady.

Uzo Edward is a seasoned worshipper, praise leader and Dominion City Angels Owerri, music pastor.

He hails from Isuikwuato LGA in Abia State. Sixth child born to Engr and Mrs Edward Onwumere. He is a graduate of Computer science, Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic Ebonyi State.

Uzo started his music ministry at an early age of 9yrs old and has served in different capacities at Methodist Church Nigeria Owerri Diocese and Dominion City, Owerri. He is presently a pastor in charge of Dominion city Angels, Owerri (the state choir).

During his school days, Uzo being a disciplinarian was always strict and hardly had time for ladies because of his music ministry and pastoral work (he pastored the campus interdenominational chapel).

Apart from the above fact, Uzo has always been a well reserved young man, principled and vision driven, with social life well constricted having us to wonder if this tall, handsome, fair (most wanted by ladies) will ever see any Lady attracted talk more of settling down. His sense of style was much admired by all and sundry.

He had a private relationship which made most people especially ladies wonder who the lucky lady was.