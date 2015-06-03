Nigeria News

2face’s Babymama, Sunmbo Adeoye And Husband Welcome Their First Child

After several years of marriage, Sumbo Adeoye has reportedly welcomed a new baby in the United States of America.

2face’s babymama, Sumbo Adeoye has welcomed her first child with her husband Pastor David Adeoye.

According to reports, the proud mama welcomed her third child and her first child with Pastor David in the United States, this morning.

Sumbo who is an event planner, entrepreneur, music minister and public speaker, got married to Pastor David who is the General Overseer of Royalty Christian Centre in 2013.

Together, Sumbo and 2face have two sons, Nino and Zion.

