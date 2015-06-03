Checkout These Adorable Pre-Wedding Photos

These are trending photos of a beautiful Nigerian couple who are set to tie the knot after seeing each other for a while.

Simi and Jide look all shades of stunning in their pre-wedding shoot.

From their pictures, one can tell that they are so in love with each other.

In this mix of nature and waterfalls, the couple show their beautiful personalities with amazing poses to accentuate the beauty they both possess.

We love their vibrant combination of blue, red and brown colours.

See more photos:



