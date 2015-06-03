Nigeria News

The confession of this APC rep on Plateau Killings will leave you in fear (Video)

Hon. Idris Ahmed Maje from Wase in Plateau state took to the floor of the House of representatives to narrate thrilling details of how politicians are behinds killings in the state . The Honourable member who says he is willing to give his life to expose the matter said he has evidence of a company in Nigeria, importing arms to persecute killings.
Hon Maje said the security are not doing their job of securing lives – and are the remote cause for the spate of killings. He said 300 people were trained in Italy by some big shots in Nigeria, and these are the people causing chaos now. Maje said he was more than willing to surrender the documents, so proper investigations can be carried out.

I am of the view that @MBuhari must go after everyone involved in the Jos killings either politically motivated or not.

However the confession by this Plateau State Rep member is worth considering. Please watch. pic.twitter.com/lK5bUK4p4x

— Adebayo Bankole Akintunde (@AdeBanqie) July 4, 2018

