Insecurity: North-West governors absent as region’s leaders meet in Kaduna

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State on Saturday expressed disappointment with the failure of governors of the North-West to attend a meeting on the security of the region held in Kaduna.

Mr Masari, who is the chairman of the security committee inaugurated by the Northern Governors Forum, said the governors must separate politics from security that affects the generality of the people.

The meeting, attended by the deputy governors of Sokoto and Kaduna states, also had in attendance Secretaries to the State Governments of the two states, and that of Katsina, as well as various consultants on security.

“The issue of security is more important than politics as it affects life,” Mr Masari said at the opening of the meeting which later went into closed door session.

He said it was important to fine ways of sustaining attendance not only by the governors, but also their deputies and SSGs.

“It will not however hinder the discussions or delay the meeting; we must devise means of continuing with the meeting even when the governors are not in attendance,” he said.

Mr Masari added: “Before we leave, we should have a programme that we can brief our governors, we should not allow this laudable initiative rely only on the availability of governors.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting will also discuss regional integration and economic cooperation among the seven states in the North West.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara police command, has confirmed that unidentified gunmen killed Ibrahim Madawaki, the District Head of Kucheri in Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Shehu, made the confirmation in a statement in Gusau on Saturday.

Mr Shehu said some unidentified gunmen invaded Kucheri town at about 9:00 p.m. on Friday and killed the district head in front of his house.

He said when the police visited the scene of the crime, they discovered that nothing was removed from his house.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered investigation into the incident with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.

Mr Shehu also called on the public to report the activities of suspected hoodlums promptly, so as to enable the police to effectively tackle the security challenges facing the state.

(NAN)