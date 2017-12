Everton loanee Henry Onyekuru faces a long spell on the sidelines and will have to undergo knee surgery after suffering a ligament injury in Anderlecht’s 1-0 win over Eupen in the Belgian First Division A on Friday.

Onyekuru

The Nigeria international was stretchered off the pitch in the 78th minute after a collision with Eupen goalkeeper Hendrik Van Crombrugge.

Anderlecht medical team has contacted Onyekuru’s parent club Everton about his injury to determine where he will have the surgical operation.

‘’The medical staff of RSCA reports after extensive medical research that Henry Onyekuru has torn his medial bond. Onyekuru will soon be operated on,’’ the Belgian champions wrote on their official website.

‘’The medical staff is in close contact with his parent club Everton to determine where the Nigerian will go under. ‘’

With nine league goals from nineteen appearances, Onyekuru is the top club scorer at Anderlecht this season.

The 20-year-old had been in contention to be included in Nigeria’s squad list for the World Cup and the news is a big blow to manager Gernot Rohr.