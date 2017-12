By Perez Brisibe

OPOROZA—THE Ibibenimowie (Chief Mobilizer) of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, Chief Godspower Gbanakama, has described the approval by the National Economic Council, NEC, for the Federal Government to spend $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account, ECA, to fight Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East region as the “height of insensitivity to the people of the Niger Delta.”

Chief Gbanakama, who spoke to Vanguard, weekend, during a visit of the Pere of Kabowie kingdom, Erebulo Aduo II to the Agadagba of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Oboro Gbaraun II, who came to pay him homage, also accused the Federal Government of paying lip service to the development of the Niger Delta region.

Warning of dire consequencies and describing the current situation in the Niger Delta region as a “keg of gunpowder,” Gbenakama noted that the Federal Government needs to have a rethink on the situation in the Niger Delta.