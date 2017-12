By Favour Nnabugwu

LINKAGE Assurance Plc is embarking on a new phase of growth that guarantees greater returns on investment (ROI) for its teaming shareholders.

This is coming from the strategic initiatives of the new management to navigate the organisation towards better performance and profitability even with the challenges of the current market environment.

Speaking at the Company’s 23rd Annual General Meeting in Lagos, Chairman Board of Directors, Dr. John A. Eseimokumoh, said that Linkage is positioning to take competitive advantage of the transformation and regulatory efforts of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), which is intended to deepen insurance penetration in the economy, and provide huge growth prospect for underwriting firms.

In addition, the company’s Chairman posited that the company is gradually introducing affordable (or pocket friendly) retail products with superior value propositions to the insurance market via numerous business channels, especially online platforms, to increase insurance acceptability and improve perception by the teaming population.

Dr. Eseimokumoh stated that as part of the firms strategic initiatives “we have developed and launched a number of retail products, including the Linkage Third Party Plus, which is a budget friendly motor insurance that provides not only the compulsory third party cover but an additional own damage protection to the tune of N250,000. This is only available from your Company Linkage Assurance Plc”.

“We also have the Linkage Purple Motor Plan, an exclusive comprehensive motor insurance for women; Linkage SME Comprehensive; Citadel Shield, which provides compensation as result of injuries from accident for pupils and students in recognized academic establishments; Linkage Events Xclusive Insurance; Linkage Shop Insurance and the Linkage Estate Insurance.