Merry Christmas! Today, Monday December 25, 2017, is the day to pause from the complex frenzies of the Yuletide season. It is a day of worship, celebration, relaxation and sharing.

The Christmas season, which culminates in the New Year’s Day, is a month-long period of intense hustling, commercialism, cross-country or cross-continent home-going, community festivals, family reunions and an opportunity to see loved ones again. For most Nigerians living outside the country, it is also an opportunity to come home to the fond embrace of the fatherland. Christmas has long outgrown its Christian essence.

In spite of this, at the core of Christmas is the “reason for the season”. The Bible teaches us that God volunteered His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ, to come to the world in human form through the Holy Virgin Mary, teach the mysteries of the kingdom of God, live a humble, self-denying life and die for the sins of mankind as the final sacrifice to fully reconcile man with God to enable all believers qualify for the kingdom of God. That God fulfilled His promise and gave us the Saviour is an epic event that Christmas is set aside to celebrate.

We, therefore, call on all Nigerians, irrespective of their religious faiths, to downplay their differences and embrace one another in the spirit of the Day. Christmas is best celebrated when people share their blessings with others, especially those who are not in a position to give back: the less privileged ones. They are all over the place. This is a time to give more than to receive. The bounties of Christmas are best shared with those who do not subscribe to the same religious faith with us. Celebrate with those who are celebrating. This fosters unity and brotherhood, which we so badly need in Nigeria.

We wish those who are travelling safe journey. Please, drive carefully, making sure you obey all road usage laws to arrive alive. Don’t drink alcohol when driving. Be vigilant, especially in recreational centres, bearing in mind the terror alerts the authorities issued recently. Don’t drive if you are not qualified to do so. If in doubt, take advantage of the offer by the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, to loan drivers to those who apply for them. It is a very innovative and noble offer for which we commend the Corps.

We also call on all the law enforcement, security agencies and the Fire Service to strengthen their presence in the cities and on the highways to curtail the excesses of road users and offer prompt emergency services wherever mishaps occur. Everything must be done to safeguard all travellers from robbers, kidnappers and other violent criminals.

Once again, Merry Christmas!