2 pupils die in Abuja after eating party biscuits

The Police in the Federal Capital Territory have confirmed the death of two pupils of the Local Education Authority, Kubwa II School after eating biscuits at a party.

It was gathered that on Tuesday, two 14-year-old pupils of the school, Nehemiah Yahaya and Yahaya Garba, of primary five and four, respectively, died after eating biscuits at a party organised by unknown persons.

Police

The spokesperson of the FCT Police, Anjuguri Manzah, disclosed that no arrest had been made as investigation was ongoing.

He said the case will be transferred to the command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

Following the incident, the Chairman, Bwari Area Council, Musa Dikko, suspended activities at the school till Monday, February 26.