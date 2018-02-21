Lagos CJ frees student after 2 yrs in prison over N200,000

By Onozure Dania

Lagos—A final year Computer Science student, Damilola Joseph, who has been in Ikoyi Prison’s custody since 2016 for not being able to raise N200,000 to perfect his bail conditions, was among the 19 inmates released yesterday by the Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

Joseph told the Chief Judge that he was charged for stealing, adding that he didn’t steal, but that he had helped a banker to transfer money into somebody’s account in Ghana, only for the banker to later inform him that the person did not see the money in his account, leading to his arrest and subsequent charge to court.

Prison

Joseph said after his arraignment, he was granted N250,000 bail by the magistrate, who later reduced it to N200,000, after his mother pleaded with the magistrate to accept N150,000 so that he could be released.