Obasanjo to chair LASU 22nd convocation

By Elizabeth Uwandu

NIGERIA’s former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is set to chair Lagos State University, LASU’s 22nd Convocation Lecture, coming up in March, 2018.

In a statement signed by the school management, the convocation lecture will be delivered by Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed of the National Universities Commission, NUC.

Olusegun Obasanjo

The statement reads, “The Lagos State University 22nd Convocation Programme will hold in March, 2018 and as it has become the culture, series of events have been scheduled for this year’s convocation, one of which is the Convocation Lecture.

“We can authoritatively announce to you that Professor Abubakar Adamu Rasheed mni, MFR, FNAL, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, will deliver this year’s Convocation Lecture, while His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR, former President, Federal Republic of Nigeria will chair the event. Details of the 22nd Convocation programme will be released by the university in due course.”