Bradley University, US honours FGGC principal

By Oghenefego Obaebor

PRINCIPAL, Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Sagamu, Ogun State, Mrs. Agnes Abiodun Owolabi, has been conferred with honorary doctorate from the Bradley University, USA.

At the award ceremony held at the University of Lagos, Owolabi said the honour was in recognition of her achievements as a teacher and administrator. “In Queen’s College, I tried my best by adding value to the education sector. I started working in 1983 as a teacher and administrator. Since I became an administrator, many have benefitted from my experience and rewarded me accordingly.

“I was chosen as the best principal in Ilorin. While in Lokoja, I received an award of the best principal in the South-South zone. I have received many awards from many organisations including presidential award. When I got to Sagamu in January 2015, the results of FGGC students were so bad as they had 10 per cent in Mathematics in WAEC. I had to work on them to bring the students to the present academic feat.

“Also, in Lokoja, when the government discovered that students had 10 per cent all round, we were invited to Abuja and were told to do something about the results. When I came back, I introduced many strategies on how to go about it and by the time I was leaving, it was about 38 per cent. I also did my best on infrastructural development. When I came to the school, it only had one rickety vehicle that we were pushing before it starts. However, when I was leaving Lokoja, the school had bought about six more utility vehicles, ” she said.

“I revamped the abandoned projects in the school. Because, I am well spoken of in Lokoja,they are inviting me again for celebration in August this year.’’

Asked the secret of these achievements, she said, the secret is Jesus and hardwork because, adding that she always introduce fasting and prayers for students.

She said: ‘’I come from an educative environment, my father, mother, sister were teachers. My father was a seasoned administrator, hence I gathered experience from him which I utilised in the schools.’’