Bradley University, US honours FGGC principal

Congratulations:- Femi Fani-kayode & His Wife Welcome Triplets On Her Birthday

25/05/2018 20:22:00
How Davido Made The “Sho Mo Age Mi” Slang Go Viral (Photos And Video)

25/05/2018 20:32:00
[Music] Sean Tizzle – Pempe

25/05/2018 20:53:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Florida man says a roach crawled inside his ear and laid eggs, and then 'I heard it die in my head'

0out of 5

Police still hunting for Toronto bombing suspects as witnesses describe chaos and confusion

0out of 5

'A gravity anomaly?' Unbelievable footage shows drink water bottle rolling UP a hill

0out of 5

Parents showed up at Idaho high school with AR-15s after it was placed on lockdown

0out of 5

Washington mother fears for her 15-year-old missing daughter who is with a registered sex offender

0out of 5

Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Adrian Gore

0out of 5
Christoffel Wiese

3out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Bradley University, US honours FGGC principal

21/02/2018 18:00:00

By Oghenefego Obaebor

PRINCIPAL, Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, Sagamu, Ogun State, Mrs. Agnes Abiodun Owolabi, has been conferred with  honorary doctorate from the Bradley University, USA.

At the award ceremony held at the University of Lagos, Owolabi said the honour was in recognition of  her achievements as a teacher and administrator. “In Queen’s College, I tried my best by adding value to the education sector. I started working in 1983 as a teacher and administrator.  Since I became an administrator, many have benefitted from my experience and rewarded me accordingly.

“I was chosen as the best principal in Ilorin. While in Lokoja,  I received an award of the best principal in the South-South zone. I have received many awards from many organisations including presidential award. When I got to Sagamu in January 2015, the results of FGGC students were so bad as they had 10 per cent in Mathematics in WAEC. I had to work on them to bring the students to the present academic feat.

“Also, in Lokoja, when the government discovered that students  had 10 per cent all round, we were invited to Abuja and were told to do something about the results. When I came back, I introduced many strategies on how to go about it and by the time I was leaving, it was about 38 per cent. I also did my best on infrastructural development. When I came to the school, it only had one rickety vehicle that we were pushing before it starts. However, when I was leaving Lokoja, the school had bought about six more utility vehicles, ” she said.

“I revamped  the abandoned projects in the school. Because, I am well spoken of in Lokoja,they are inviting me again  for celebration in August this year.’’

Asked the secret of these achievements, she said,  the secret is Jesus and hardwork because, adding that she always introduce fasting and prayers for students.

She said: ‘’I come from an educative environment, my father, mother, sister were teachers. My father was a seasoned administrator, hence I gathered experience from him which I utilised in the schools.’’

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

