Edo Assembly rejects autonomy for state Houses of Assembly, judiciary

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—Edo State House of Assembly has rejected autonomy for state Houses of Assembly and the judiciary in the ongoing process by the National Assembly to amend the constitution.

Vanguard gathered that majority of the lawmakers wanted autonomy particularly when 32 states had endorsed it, but they were pressured by the leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to reject the proposal.

It was gathered that the leadership of the House, led by Speaker Kabiri Adjoto, held marathon meetings Tuesday with the state governor, his deputy, the state chairman of the party, Anslem Ojezua and other leaders, where he made futile efforts to push the bill through.

It was learned that the leaders of the party firmlytold the Speaker that the party was against autonomy for the state Houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

The Speaker and his delegation were said to have left the meeting frustrated particularly after stressing the point that “Whether they (Edo Assembly) back the proposed amendment or not, majority of the states had already backed autonomy for the judiciary and state Houses of Assembly, therefore, it will be an embarrassment if Edo State was not counted in this history making bill.”

Shortly after the House passed the bill rejecting autonomy, the Clerk of the House was directed to communicate their decision to the Clerk of the National Assembly for their record.