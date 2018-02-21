Abuja Court restrains further publication of Daily Times titles

By Emmanuel Aziken

An Abuja High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining further publication of the nation’s oldest surviving newspaper, Daily Times.

The interim order issued by Justice R. J. Egbe followed an application filed by Daily Times of Nigeria through its lawyer, Kalu Onuoha and upon affidavits deposed by Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah.

Justice Egbe in granting the interim injunction upheld that hearing in the substantive motion would be heard on March 2, 2018.

The order was specifically directed at Mr. Fidelis Anosike, Noel Anosike and their agents or proxies who have been in dispute with Senator Obiorah over the ownership of the company.

In his order granted on February 16, 2018 and made available to Vanguard, Justice Egbe ruled:

“An order of interim injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, their aliases including “Folio Communications” or “Folio Media” or “Folio Media Group” or “Folio Group” or their servants or agents or associates or otherwise howsoever from publishing or causing to be published whether by the title known as “The Daily Times Newspaper” or any other title or including or resembling the words “Daily Times” or in any other manner whatsoever using or interfering, operating any websites etc, including, bearing or resembling the words “Daily Times” pending the hearing and determination of the Motion On Notice for interlocutory injunction.”