Adichie and Hilary’s twitter: more feminist than thou

Latest News

Latest News

Okonjo-Iweala Reveals How Babangida & Others Deceived Goodluck Jonathan

27/04/2018 03:51:00
Latest News

‘I Would Have Been Part Of Fulani Herdsmen Attacking People’- President Buhari

27/04/2018 03:54:00
Latest News

Europa League! Arsene Wenger’s Players Slammed For Playing 1 – 1 With 10-Man Atletico Madrid

27/04/2018 03:56:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Cosby confined to his home as team decries his case a 'public lynching'

0out of 5

Trump campaign panned by House Intel Committee for Trump Tower meeting

0out of 5

PA Congressman resigns after using taxpayer money to settle sex claim

0out of 5

'Golden State Killer' makes his first appearance in court

0out of 5

Hunting is suspended in Maine as massive manhunt continues

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Othman Benjelloun

Othman Benjelloun

0out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5
Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Emmanuel Makandiwa

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Nigeria

Adichie and Hilary’s twitter: more feminist than thou

by 27/04/2018 19:40:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Morenike Taire

When, in 2016, Hilary Clinton lost in the presidential elections of the United States, I wept. It had nothing to do with her opponent or her credentials- not in the usual way; but simply because, in my view,    she was far too invested and had made too many sacrifices to have that exalted job slip through her fingers when it mattered the most.

In 1998, long before the #MeToo age, the entire world was entertained by the goings on surrounding what had been known as the details of the Monica Lewinsky affair. What the world saw was the United States making a complete fuss over what everyone else regarded as a mere ‘locker room’ phenomenon. Bill Clinton, her president, had been extraordinarily successful as far as the rest of the world was concerned. He was good looking; he was powerful. He had a million women salivating over him. Who could really blame the poor man if he helped himself to one or three of them?

What America saw was different. She saw a threat to an institution- the greatest one in the land. She saw the man that held the most highly exalted position in the land caught not only abusing power but also lying under oath about it. The moral aspect- the adultery- was the least of his sins.

In all this, the world played guessing games regarding what the reaction of the FLOTUS, as Mrs. Clinton had been then, would be at the conclusion of the sordid affair. Most people were shocked that she did nothing.

In Africa, we had thought that tolerating randy men in and out of power was our thing; that she would hire a very good lawyer who would secure for her a clean divorce and plenty of cash. But the feminist community soon formulated a theory explaining away her attitude: Hilary Clinton had her career all planned out. She would be a lawmaker, then a mayor, probably, then POTUS. Nothing- not even a naughty husband, would be allowed to derail her.

It was five years before the release of Nigerian American author Chimamanda Adichie’s first published novel, Purple Hibiscus; a superbly crafted tale detailing the insidious nature of the devastation that domestic violence brings on people and families. It was subtle, it was simple, and it was real.

It was years before Adichie’s politics took preeminence over her art, the expression of the former by the author not being to the taste of many, on account of its extremism.

There is nothing extreme, however, about Hilary Clinton’s public persona, and her fluidity more than anything else may have cost her the presidency she had craved so badly. So careful are her views on civil matters that like our own President Mohammadu Buhari, she belongs to everyone and to no one.

In fact, she is the pet peeve of many extremists and feminists who watched as she continued to treat her political opponent with respect even as she warned against his sexists tendencies in the course of the presidential campaign. Still it came as a surprise to many that of all the people who disparage Hilary, it would be Adichie, who has chosen to wear her feminism not as a fact of life but as a badge of honour- as though it were something she earned.

In many ways Mrs. Clinton is more of a stereotypical African woman than the far younger, far less experienced and far less accomplished Adichie. She keeps her eye on the cookie, but in a manner so subtle that she rarely offends. She is even mannered and polite and most importantly, she has enough native intelligence to know that family must be seen as being the most important thing of all. According to her female aides, Hilary is as critical of other women as Adichie is, but she would not be in-your-face about it. One of her more popular quotes goes  thus:  If I want to knock a story off the front page, I just change my hairstyle.Hilary knows how to use her femininity to her advantage.

Our Chimamanda, on the other hand, has pandered so much to sentiments she considers popular to her  marketable audience that she has stopped caring what her unmarketable audience thinks or feels. It was to the former that she was pandering when at a PEN event in New York City last week, Adichie challenged Hilary Clinton’s twitter profile which  defined her as “Wife, mom, grandma, women+kids advocate, FLOTUS, Senator, SecState, hair icon, pantsuit aficionado, 2016 presidential candidate”.

The backlash will be felt    more by Adichie than by other genuine feminists. One of the greatest insidious problems that confront the modern woman and society in general is the belittling of women’s work in the home and family, a situation that has resulted in the fracture of the moral fibre of society. That Adichie does not know this is befuddling, and it can only be hoped that the one good thing to come out of this would be women’s reassessment of themselves, their roles in society and the things that bring fulfillment at the end of the day.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More