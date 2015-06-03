Killings: Stop playing the ostrich, CAN slams Buhari

By Luminous Jannamike

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has lamented the inability of President Muhammadu Buhari to find lasting solutions to the daily bloodbaths in the country noting that Nigeria was fast heading towards chaos and anomie.

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari

At a press conference in Abuja on Friday, CAN Secretary-General, Rev. Musa Asake, said the President had been unmoved by the reign of terror in the country.

“The sad angle to the bloodbaths in the country is that the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is not giving majority of Nigerians an impression of being deeply touched by the turn of events. He has been acting complacent and indeed unmoved by the reign of terror that his administration has permitted since the past three years of being President.

“Most painfully, the President seems to depend on his media aides to make responses, which often times had no bite on widespread blood letting across the federation, most especially in the Middle Belt part of the country,” he said.

CAN also slammed President Buhari for not issuing a stern instruction to heads of security agencies to bring perpetrators of the bloody killings to book.

“War seems to be looming in Nigeria while the aggressors are no other than misguided individuals who had been armed to provoke different communities into needless battles. Yet, President Buhari, who was popularly elected in 2015 has not seen the need and urgency to issue a presidential order on the need to halt the killings and with stern instruction to heads of security operatives to bring perpetrators to book.

“The dark age that has come with the administration of President Buhari in Nigeria is giving Christians in this country a huge concern. The development is making the leaders to shudder and ask where lies the interest of the President?

It also accused President Buhari of granting killer herdsmen undeserved protection and favouritism to the extent that the herdsmen treat Nigeria as a conquered territory.