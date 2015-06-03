Anamero foundation empowers Edo North PwDs

By Moses Nosike

A good cause organisation, the Anamero Idofe Anamero Foundation, celebrated recently with the Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in Afemai, Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, an event meant to inspiring, empowering and improving their conditions.

Mr. Anamero Dekeri, right presenting wheelchairs

At the event, the foundation gave wheelchairs to deserving PwDs drawn from the six local government areas that form the district, a gesture it said would be sustained.

The facilities were presented at the programme where industrialists, members of the civil society, political office holders and religious leaders inspired PwDs to think beyond their challenges. They encouraged them to go for their dreams as they have the capacity to attain any height despite their conditions.

Relating the success story of Nicholas Vujicic, who has impacted the world despite being born without limbs, the founder of the foundation, Mr. Anamero Dekeri, told the beneficiaries that “it is only your thinking capacity that can limit your success in life”.

Speaking at an event held in Okpella, Etsako East Local Government Area, Dekeri said, “There is nothing you cannot achieve if you are determined in life. Disability is a thing of the mind. Physical disability cannot stop anybody that has made up his or her mind to achieve greatness. The story of Vujicic has shown that there is no limit to what human beings can achieve no matter their physical state. It also proves that there is, indeed, ability in disability.”

Dekeri, a successful entrepreneur who started business as a cocoa/kernel merchant at 18 years, said the event was a way of demonstrating the life of Jesus Christ whose sacrificial death Easter represents. He called for equal opportunities for all members of the society irrespective of their physical conditions.

“The foundation is committed to putting smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the society. It is our hope that the wheelchairs will make life easier for the beneficiaries and help them to compete for socio-economic opportunities,” he said.

Dekeri, at South Ibie Day, another event held in Etasko West during Easter where he described himself as quality education ambassador, gave scholarship to 10 students.

Mr. Ifedayo Eshieshi, a chieftain of the Edo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress, commended Dekeri for associating with PwDs, saying “the world is taking note of your humanitarian services.

“The foundation has built town halls for several communities, rehabilitated roads, built several bridges, sunk dozens of boreholes, given scholarships to hundreds of students among several other projects since 2012 when it was founded. But Dekeri himself has been involved in humanitarian services since early 1990s when he was still very young. He started annual distribution of 200,000 exercise books to public school pupils in Edo North several years before the foundation was established. Edo is fortunate to have him as a son.”