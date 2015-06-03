Fans mob BBNaija winner, Miracle!

By Iyabo Aina

Winner of the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija, Miracle Igbokwe cannot still believe his victory at the show has launched him into stardom. This is confirmed following his Instagram post, thanking all his fans who voted for him.

Miracle

He wrote: “Team Miracle, this was Mad, I came out not knowing this was waiting for me outside. You can’t imagine how I’ve been overwhelmed with Love both on and offline. I’m so sorry I couldn’t get to give each and everyone of you a big hug. That’s all I wanted to do. My time in the house was spent not knowing how much I was loved out here, and this alone answers all my questions.

I love you Team Miracle, it’s such an honor to have you all at my side. We die and resurrect here.”

He also shared videos showing how fans literally mobbed him at Ikeja city mall.