Developing skill in animal farming reduces unemployment

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

27/04/2018 16:34:00
PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

27/04/2018 16:47:00
How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

27/04/2018 16:51:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Should the Western world trust a tyrant who has murdered North Koreans in their thousands? 

0out of 5

Let us in: 345 migrants in caravan criticized by Trump arrive at US border

0out of 5

Golden State Killer's youngest rape victim Margaret Wardlow speaks out

0out of 5

Rachel Maddow, Maria Shriver and 60 other female NBC News staffers sign letter backing Brokaw

0out of 5

Did Meghan set up Harry’s ex Chelsy with one of her divorced pals?

0out of 5

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Miloud Chaabi

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

0out of 5
Patrice Motsepe

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Evangelist Robert Kayanja

2out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Nigeria

Developing skill in animal farming reduces unemployment

by 27/04/2018 23:32:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Moses Nosike

In Nigeria of today where there are little or no jobs for numerous job seekers especially the youths who graduate from our tertiary institutions every year. While government also makes efforts to reduce unemployment rate to guarantee security of lives and property, Nigerians are advised to take initiative into self-employment – animal farming for food security and by extension reduce the ravaging poverty in the land.

Interest in agriculture will help Nigerian youths secure self-employment while many are waiting for white-collar jobs.

An animal farming consultant and Managing Director, Jovana Farms, Prince Arinze Onnebuna said that a credible alternative is to start your own animal farming business and be your own boss. “Developing skills on animal farming is profitable especially on grasscutter farming among others. Grasscutter rearing can make you to be gainfully employed.

We specialize in breeding, training, setting-up grasscutter farms and sales. Grasscutter farming is a great money-spinning business that can provide job opportunities for the young and old; the educated or uneducated members of the society. If you want to be your own boss and you are ready to work hard to get rich, try grasscutter farming”.

According to him, “the business does not require millions of naira to execute. You can start with just one family of grasscutters normally called a colony which is sold for N60, 000 to N65, 000. A colony comprises  one male and four females. They are reared in cages which can be constructed at a cost of N10, 000 by any roadside carpentre. Therefore, with N75,000, you are already in good business. It is advisable to buy them when they are four months old, which is the breeding stock stage.

Grasscutter is odourless unlike fowls, rabbits, pig etc. You do not require an expanse of space to start. The cage can be placed anywhere in the compound, even in the kitchen. In terms of feeding, it is not like fish farming, pig farming or poultry farming, but grasscutters feed on grass.

In terms of yield, one female grasscutter can give birth to as many as six to ten babies at ago. I have even witnessed 10 at once in my farm. So, instead of remaining unemployed, undergraduates can take a soft loan from a bank, friends or family members and in a few months pay back the loan and still remain in business.

For instance, if you start now, in about four months, they will start having babies because they mature for mating at eight months.

And if you do not have enough space for expansion, you can sell the babies to new farmers; at the end of the day the four females give you seven babies each twice a year, you have 56 more grasscutters. Invariably, you only have to be patient for about eight months, and if they carry their babies for about five months, you can start cross-breeding them for stronger breeds and in eight months, you start making profit.

Grasscutter meat is also high in demand. It readily comes to mind when people think of ‘bush meat’. Though for now, the price maybe on the high side, the nutritional value is enormous. It is white meat and has low cholesterols and doctors highly recommend it for health conscious people.

The major challenge in grasscutter rearing is the technicalities involved. This is why we organise seminars and workshops everywhere in the country. We recommend that people come for proper training before going into the business. This is necessary because I have witnessed instances where people started without proper training, only to shut down when faced with minor technical challenges, but with proper training these challenges can be avoided.

Some ventured into it as a hobby. With some training and adequate guidance, it can turn money spinner. Today, people do not need to look far for quality grasscutter breeders. Choose also the nearest seminar venue from the advert box in this page or our website.

