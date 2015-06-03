Our support for Buhari will open doors for Ndigbo in APC, 2023 — Uzodimma

Latest News

Latest News

#BBNaija: I Have Started Receiving My Prizes – Miracle Thanks CloseUp Nigeria

27/04/2018 16:34:00
Latest News

PDP Supports Melaye, Urges Members To Vote Against His Recall

27/04/2018 16:47:00
Latest News

How Heartbreak Inspired Me – Adekunle Gold

27/04/2018 16:51:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Should the Western world trust a tyrant who has murdered North Koreans in their thousands? 

0out of 5

Let us in: 345 migrants in caravan criticized by Trump arrive at US border

0out of 5

Golden State Killer's youngest rape victim Margaret Wardlow speaks out

0out of 5

Rachel Maddow, Maria Shriver and 60 other female NBC News staffers sign letter backing Brokaw

0out of 5

Did Meghan set up Harry’s ex Chelsy with one of her divorced pals?

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

0out of 5
Theophilus Danjuma

Theophilus Danjuma

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

4out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Nigeria

Our support for Buhari will open doors for Ndigbo in APC, 2023 — Uzodimma

by 27/04/2018 22:54:00 0 comments 1 Views

The declaration of Sen. Hope Uzodimma (Imo West) for the All Progressive Congress (APC) has set Imo State agog as many stakeholders were rallying round him in solidarity for saying at the declaration ceremony that he would push for a better accommodation of the South-East in the APC led Federal Government and for a Nigerian President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

•Hope Uzodimma

Uzodimma, a former PDP Senator and Chairman of Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariffs led Ali Modu Sheriff’s former faction of the PDP to a mass declaration for APC at the party’s Secretariat in Abuja yesterday.

He said the group was joining the APC in the National interest to consolidate the good work of President Buhari in the country by expanding his support base all over the federation. But he also made it clear that he would push for a better accommodation of Ndigbo in the APC led Federal Government and for the South-East to produce the President of the country in 2023.

“Mr. President is doing well, so in the National interest we are joining APC to expand his support base all over the country. I am aware that the South-East has not been fully accommodated in the Federal Government but I am sure that our presence will change things for the better. Moreover, we shall strongly push for the South-East to produce the President of Nigeria in 2023” he said.

Uzodimma stood in for the group. All the 36 chairmen of former Sheriff Faction of PDP were at the special ceremony organized by the APC leadership to receive them. The National Chairman of the party John Oyegun, seven APC governors, Secretary to the Federal Government Boss Mustapha and other National officers were on hand to receive the new members of the party.

Meanwhile, sources close to Sen. Uzodimma said many Imo stakeholders called him yesterday to congratulate him for his courage in standing up for the interest of the South-East at the declaration. The source said a top politician from Imo whose name he refused to disclose, called the Senator at about 8pm yesterday to thank him for making Ndigbo proud at the event.

Reports from Imo State said many of Uzodimma’s supporters were excited over the Senator’s defection to APC because they believe he would give the party a new lease of life in the State just as he would fight for the interest of Ndigbo at the National level.

National Chairman of APC, Chief Oyegun while receiving them into APC observed that “the eagle has landed” and that there will be a new face of APC in the South-East. He assured the new members that the party was delighted to welcome them into the APC family.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More