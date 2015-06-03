Kogi APC Chieftain defends Buhari over comments on youths

By Emmanuel Aziken

All Progressives Congress, APC chieftain in Kogi State, Mr. Tunde Ajibulu has rebuffed claims that President Muhammadu Buhari disparaged the youths of the country urging Nigerian youths to take the controversy as an opportunity to make indelible marks for themselves.

The security expert cum politician in a statement made available to Vanguard affirmed that the president’s words were taken out of context as he affirmed that the president who rode to power on the back of youths could not at the same time turn round to disparage that segment of the population.

He said: “I believe President Muhammadu Buhari was taken out of context. To me it didn’t sound like he was saying that young people in Nigeria are lazy in general.

“Everyone knows that he received substantial support from the youth population in his election and they are a large reason why he got into power, so he wouldn’t cast this dispersion upon lots of his own supporters.

“Instead of seeing this as a slight, the youths should take this as a clarion call to stand up and be counted so they can wield electoral clout and take their position driving this nation forward.

“Power is in the hands of the youths and they can exercise it by getting their voters cards voting en masse and making political leaders to be accountable for their actions. Decisions are made by those who show up. It’s time the youths show up and make themselves heard,” he said.