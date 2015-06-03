Celebration, as Adeshola Kogbodoku turns 45

By Oba Michael Soyebo

Like the biblical saying, teach us to number our days, so that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom. As you are reading this piece, there’s joy and gratitude in the heart and home of Ireland celebrity woman, Adeshola Kogbodoku, the beautiful boss of Laricare Rehabilitation Centre located in Abeokuta, Ogun’s capital city as she turns 45 today.

Adeshola

The veteran psychologist of note who’s one of Nigeria’s prides in Ireland is a lucky woman by all ramifications. It’s still a major reference point that she survived a life threatening ailment that confined her to a wheelchair for about two years. Today she’s back on her feet unaided and she has gone ahead to establish a rehabilitation centre to cater for people who have suffered similar ailment.

It is a double celebration as she would officially commission her rehabilitation centre today and people of means are expected to storm Abeokuta in honour of the 2-in-1 celebration. Adeshola is described by many as a strong woman who was moulded in compassion.

She’s a jolly good fellow and always willing to offer a helping hand to her friends in their hour of needs.