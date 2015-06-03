Wabara tasks Nigerians to correct past mistakes in next year’s elections

…urges them to resists temptation to demonize Nigeria

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Former Senate President, Chief Adolphus Wabara has urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of another election next year to correct their past mistakes by electing upright leaders who will help them come out of the current insecurity, poverty and division.

Wabara made the call yesterday at the 2018 VERBATIM Magazine Annual Public Lecture and Awards held in Abuja.

He urged the electorates to think well and make bold steps to choose quality leaders of their dream, and warned them not to sit on the fence as it will not help the nation.

“The count down to 2019 general elections has started. As a country, we are on the march again. We are on the way to select men and women who would take charge in states and at the federal level, to govern and administer our country for four years.

“This is the time to think well, on who deserves what, or who should occupy what position. We should think well and make bold attempt to correct whatever mistakes we may have made in the past.

“We need upright men and women in positions of authority. We need leaders who will help us out of insecurity, poverty, division on basis of tribe, religion and tongue. Sitting on the fence will not help the nation. ‘’ He also called on Nigerians to be resolute in their commitment to the well-being of the country and resist any attempt by anybody to demonize and denigrate them.

According to him, “Nigerians are known for their hard-work, resilience, commitment and love for one another. If anyone attempt to pain us black, as a country of evil men, a country of criminals, a country that is not at peace with itself, or a country that is perpetually in conflict with itself, we should resist it.

“We are country of happy people. Any attempt to describe us otherwise, is a false assessment. Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, we have produced great men and women, from all parts of the country. We have great Nigerians who can stand out globally.

“Today, it is common knowledge that other African countries look up to us for guidance. How then can we say we are a backward nation? We should be resolute in our commitment to the well-being of our country and resist any attempt by anybody to demonize and denigrate us,” he advised.

He commended the management of VERBATIM Magazine for finding some hard-working Nigerians worthy of their awards , saying that ‘’they are affirming the obvious fact that Nigerians have contributed and still contributing to the growth and development of the country.

Highlight of the event was presentation of awards to distinguished Nigerians from the academia, politics, public administration and captains of industries for meritorious service to the country.