How Female Corper died in Kwara after drilling exercise

By Demola Akinyemi

Tragedy has struck at the NYSC camp in Yikpata, Edu local government area of Kwara state, when a female Corp member, Miss Hilda Eva Amadi reportedly died following a severe injury she sustained during a “Man o’ War” drilling exercise in the ongoing orientation exercise at the camp.

The entire camp had been thrown into mourning over news of the sudden death of the Corps member, as members were seen discussing the sad development in groups on Thursday when Saturday Vanguard visited.

*NYSC members

It was gathered that the deceased who studied Oil and Gas at the University of Port Harcourt, was said to be hale and hearty before she was mobilised for her one year service in the state. It was also gathered that, the tragedy occurred when the deceased reportedly fell from the string violently, while participating in the drilling exercise being conducted by the officials of the Man o War in the orientation camp.

Sources in the camp told Saturday Vanguard that, trouble started after she fell down and was writhing in pains, a development that caused the officials to hurriedly rush her to the NYSC clinic at the camp for medical attention.