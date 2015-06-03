Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Exploring Normandy's stylish seaside town of Deauville

Six-bedroom Loch Ness country house with amazing views of the beauty spot goes on sale for £800,000

German chancellor Angela Merkel hit by vicious poster campaign

Brigitte Macron says Melania Trump can't step outside White House

Alfie Evans dies after five days without life support

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Chris Kirubi

Abdulsamad Rabiu

Miloud Chaabi

Mohamed Al Fayed

Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom

Evangelist Robert Kayanja

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Temitope Joshua

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Nigeria

Killer-herdsmen show that security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed – CAN, Catholic Bishops

28/04/2018 07:07:00

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief
Act decisively against killer-herdsmen, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) yesterday, charged President Muhammadu Buhari.

The General Secretary of CAN, Dr. Musa Asake, gave the charge at a press conference in Abuja, while the CBCN made their position known in a statement .

A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018.
The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. / AFP PHOTO /

According to the CAN scribe, the president’s excuses were unacceptable because no concrete action has been taken to stop the killings of defenceless people of Benue State and others in various parts of the country.

He was emphatic that there were indications that security agencies in the country have been compromised and indeed working against crop farmers, while supporting the Fulani attackers.

His words, “These criminals have been operating with impunity, leaving a strong impression that the security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed. There is also the suspicion that the entire security system of Nigeria is compromised.

“Unarguably, lawlessness and impunity are reigning supreme in Nigeria, while the country is fast heading to chaos and anomie. It has never been this bad in the country that had lived relatively peaceful since independence.

“The sad angle to it is that the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, is not giving majority of Nigerians an impression of being deeply touched by the turn of events. He has been acting complacent and indeed unmoved by the reign of terror that his administration has permitted since the past three years of being the President.

“Most painfully, the President seems to depend on his media aides to make responses, which often times had no bite on widespread bloodletting across the federation, most especially in the Middle Belt part of the country.”

Dr. Asake urged all Nigerian Christians at home and in the Diaspora to observe tomorrow as Sunday of Mourning and Protest overthe killings of Christians and also demand the immediate release of Leah Sharibu and the remaining girls from Chibok who are still in Boko Haram captivity.

He also condemned the violation of the Federal Character Principle in appointments in the security and education by the Buhari Administration and urged the National Assembly to reverse the lopsided appointments.

The CBCN in its statement called for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation for failing to protect Nigerians from the killers.

The statement signed by the president of the CBCN and Catholic Arch Bishop of Benin, Augustine Akubeze.

It added that Buhari has been “presiding over the killing field that Nigeria has become”, and that there were indications of Buhari’s connivance in the killings.

The statement read in part, “We have just discovered that on January 3 this year, Fr Gor tweeted: ‘We are living in fear. The Fulanis are still around here in Mbalom (where they were killed). They refuse to go. They still go grazing around. No weapons to defend ourselves.’

“Since the President who appointed the Heads of the nation’s Security Agencies has refused to call them to order, even in the face of the chaos and barbarity into which our country has been plunged, we are left with no choice but to conclude that they are acting a script that he approves of.”

