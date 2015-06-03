Latest News

‘Be Prepare, Benue Is On Fire’- Governor Ortom Tells Citizens

28/04/2018 03:08:00
Phil Jones Tells Man United Fans What To Do To Departing Arsene Wenger In Clash Against Arsenal

28/04/2018 03:12:00
Premier League! Arsene Wenger Reveals Last Thing He Will Tell Jose Mourinho

28/04/2018 03:16:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

British Airways launches direct flight to Nashville from London

Pudding Bridge founder slams new trend in charging for your wedding

Family vacation turns to tragedy when a boy is swept away by an enormous wave in North Carolina  

Florida shooting suspect made threats against his middle school in 2013

16-year-old Irish schoolgirl creates optical illusions with makeup

Youssef Mansour

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Aliko Dangote

Mohamed Mansour

Naguib Sawiris

Dag Heward-Mills

Emmanuel Makandiwa

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Nigeria

14 parties in Lagos form coalition to topple Ambode

by 28/04/2018 11:40:00 0 comments 1 Views

Fourteen opposition parties in Lagos State have formed an alliance to challenge Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

The Chairman of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the state, Mr Kola Ajayi, made the disclosure on Saturday in an interview newsmen in Lagos.

He said that the “Star Alliance “was recently formed with the objective of providing what he called a credible alternative to the APC.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode 

Ajayi, who also chairs the alliance, listed other parties in the coalition as MEGA, Action Alliance and New Nigeria People’s Party.

According to him, the others include People’s Progressive Party, People’s Redemption Party, Democratic Alternative and Accord.

Ajayi said that the People’s Party of Nigeria, People ‘s Alliance for National Development and Liberty, People’s Democratic Movement and Legacy Party of Nigeria were also part of the alliance.

He claimed that APC had yet to meet the aspirations of Lagos residents, hence, the need for a credible alternative.

“We formed this coalition to provide a credible platform on which to deliver good governance to the real people at the grassroots.

“We think Lagos residents deserve better and we should come together and give them the kind of government they want,’’ he said.

He urged the residents to embrace the coalition which, he said, was formed for the masses.

The coalition chairman said that the parties in the alliance had been
meeting regularly on the strategy to employ to win Lagos in 2019.

He said that the coalition would soon reach out to residents especially those at the grassroots on its development agenda.

The state Chairman of NNPP, Malam Shakirudeen Olofin, also told newsmen that the alliance was formed to give residents a `better deal’.

He said that the coalition was the `Lagos Third Force’ with the intention to bring real governance to the state.

Also confirming the alliance, the state Chairman of MEGA Party, Mr Oladele Idowu, said that the coalition was formed to deliver `real’ change to the state in the interest of residents.

Lagos State Chairman of Action Alliance, Mr Shola Omojola, also told newsmen that the opposition parties were discussing strongly in the alliance to give the state residents a better deal.

NAN

