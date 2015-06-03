IAAAS urges African writers, authors to exploit international opportunities

The Executive Director of International Association of African Authors and scholars, IAAAS, Mr. Chinedum Igwe has encouraged African writers and authors to leverage on several international opportunities that can help in projecting their creative works.

Igwe who spoke in Lagos on April 23, 2018 as part of the World Book and Copyright Day organized by Center for Research, Information Management and Media Development, CRIMMD, said it is time for African Authors to expand their scope and seize some of the benefits that IAAAS offers.

He encouraged African Authors and scholars around the globe to join IAAAS to promote their brand as it will help them in their quest to advance knowledge through literary campaign and scholarship. “The association is also a place where authors can interact and network with each other for book publishing, book exhibition and book sale opportunities. We also help authors and writers to protect their creative works.”

Speaking about the upcoming IAAAS International Book Exhibition slated for November 3rd 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Igwe said that this year they will indulge in publishing resources for African authors and will continue to organize annual book exhibition to promote literary scholarship and education in Africa. “The gathering will also give us opportunity to organize fund raising to promote book reading and literacy among the youths. The best book at the exhibition will win the Outstanding Book Prize,” according to Mr. Igwe.

On his part, the Director General of CRIMMD, Dr. Raphael James said that Nigeria government should encourage reading habit through scholarship “IAAAS and CRIMMD is coming together to support African writers and authors on how to project their creative work on a global level” Igwe added.

The Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA LAGOS), Mr. Yemi Adebiyi, who also spoke at the meeting, commended Mr. Igwe for his broader vision and opportunities for African Authors through IAAAS while accepting an invitation to participate in the 2018 IAAAS Book Exhibition.

In conclusion, Mr. Ugochukwu Umezuruike, a Flo FM reporter who was also invited to the event urged the Nigerian Press to give IAAAS the coverage it deserves for creating this platform which projects the positive progress being made by African author.