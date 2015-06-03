Ekiti APC primary: Oni asks delegates to shun money bags

As the All Progressives Congress, (APC) in Ekiti State prepares for next Saturday’s primary for its governorship election, a former governor, Chief Olusegun Oni, yesterday, appealed to delegates to shun monetary inducement but rather cast their votes according to their personal conviction.

Oni, who is the immediate past Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party, in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Steve Alabi, urged delegates not to place money above party interest.

According to the leading aspirant, a politician, who offers the delegates bags of money, may not necessarily be the best choice, noting that the party needs someone who has the capability, acceptability, integrity.

The former governor however played down the insinuation from some quarters that that he was having affinity with former President Olusegun Obasanjo- sponsored coalition, and described it as the handiwork of his detractors in their desperate attempt to ridicule his rising profile.

The APC chieftain, who declared that he had no plan to contest the governorship poll on the platform of any other political party, other than the APC, emphasized that nothing would make him dump a platform that has given him prominence for another party.