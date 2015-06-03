Secondary school introduces hair-dressing, fashion designing, bead making, others into curriculum

Gloryland International College, Surulere, Lagos has introduced business entrepreneurship into its curriculum from 2018/2019 academic year starting in September.

Along with their academic pursuit, students will learn courses in catering, hair-dressing, make-ups, tie and die, fashion designing, bead making, computer IT among others.

The entrepreneurship course is to deepen students’ academic knowledge and make them self-employed or employers of labour at the completion of their secondary education.

Announcing this, the proprietress of the college, Chief (Mrs) Mobolaji Onitiri, said the entrepreneurship scheme was being introduced to equip students towards future challenges so that they won’t join army of unemployed youths, now roaming the streets to look for white collar jobs, after attaining excellence in their academics.

According to her, the college was fully designed to address the needs of parents who want their children to have a taste of the 21st century education anchored on research, technology and innovation in accordance with international best practices.