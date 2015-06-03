Benin Airport Clash: PDP scribe’s attempt to rope in Gov infantile, baseless – Obaseki’s aide

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has condemned the treacherous attempt by the Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Nehikhare to link Governor Godwin Obaseki to the clash by youth groups over the call for impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari by the Senator representing Edo South, Mathew Uroghide.

In a statement, Osagie said it was unfortunate that the PDP in the state will attempt to drag the governor into dirty politics even after witnessing the panache the governor has brought to governance as well as his absolute commitment to the dictates of law and order.

According to him, the PDP publicity secretary “laboured to piece together flaky materials to serve as evidence in his effort to link the governor, who is already well reputed for his respect for law and order, to the incident, in contradiction to what several newspapers reported as a face-off between PDP and APC members at the Benin Airport.”

He added, “How does report of the clash widely reported by the media, connect the governor to the incident? It is unfortunate that Nehikhare has decided to paint a different reality by manufacturing his own facts. And this is understandable because the only job he has is being a Publicity Secretary of a party that is almost non-existent in Edo State.”

Osagie described as laughable the opposition’s threat to report the incident to the Police, as the State Commissioner of Police witnessed the incident and was instrumental in placating the two parties.

He charged the PDP scribe to avail himself of the job opportunities being created by the state government if he was so idle, noting, “Governor Obaseki, we all know, has a robust plan for job creation with an elaborate programme to engage 200,000 youths. Many young people are benefiting and if Nehikhare is so jobless, we invite him to register on the Edojobs platform, where he will be trained and provided with a good job. We hope this will save him from himself and also from the unguarded, infantile assaults on the psyche of good-meaning Edo people.”