Adebola Williams, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, others for “Handle It Africa”

By Juliet Ebirim

Adebola Williams, the chief executive officer of RED; Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, founder/CEO of RISE Networks; Bolanle Olukanni, television personality and Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi, chairman, Modern Democratic Party are among the speakers for the second edition of Handle It Africa Conference.

Themed Social Media “Expanding Influence, Broaden-ing Thoughts,” the event is scheduled to hold on the 4th of May, 2018 at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference which debuted last year features exciting panel sessions designed to enlighten participants on the effective use of social media and also share insightful knowledge on maximizing the benefits of social media platforms. Participants can also explore the opportunity to meet, network, and collaborate with young, upwardly mobile individuals who are leading the charge and creating impact in diverse sectors.

The sessions will feature speakers who have successfully built strong personal and corporate brands by leveraging on the power of social media. Other speakers include comedians, Kenny Blaq and Lasisi Elenu, amongst others. Handle It Africa is pioneered by Olufemi Oguntamu of Penzaarville Africa.