BBNaija housemates make better money sleeping with politicians – Charity Nnaji

By Ayo Onikoyi

Since the Sunday finale of the 2018 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) in South Africa, the blogosphere has been filled with nothing of greater importance than matters concerning the last 5 housemates of Miracle, Cee C, Tobi, Alex and Nina. It has been a life of fairytale for the housemates as their pictures adorn the Instagram and other social media platforms.

Charity Nnaji

However, Abuja-based actress, Charity Nnaji is not so impressed, because she believes the girls among them should seize the opportunity of the moment to make more money by sleeping with politicians like their predecessors are doing instead of glamourizing the social media for nothing.

“Welcome back to Nigeria,” she began in a chat with Potpourri (Potpourri was in South Africa to witness the finale live). “ Please tell the housemates of Big Brother Naija, especially the girls to utilise this opportunity and platform to make more money by sleeping with politicians instead of taking selfies and uploading on Instagram,” she advised.

Unperturbed by the bewilderment of Potpourri, of her declaration, the pretty actress continued, saying she has her proof of how former housemates have made so much money sleeping with politicians

“They can confirm from the first set that left the house. Some charge one million a night. One such incident happened right in my presence. One former housemate was telling a Senator on phone that if he could not pay one million naira for a night, he should forget about it”.