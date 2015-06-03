Latest News

No Lecturer Failed “Akeju” For 6 Years – LAUTECH Tells Their Own Side Of The Story

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“I Will Surely Probe Jonathan, Buhari If I Become President” – Atiku Abubakar

28/04/2018 22:02:00
“How My Friend Tried Raping Me After Initially Being Extremely Nice” – Nigerian Lady

28/04/2018 22:19:00

Nigeria

Adeyemi urges women to be catalyst of change

by 28/04/2018 23:42:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Olayinka Latona

Nigerian Women have been urged to actively participate in the nation’s politics and  contribute meaningful development to the growth and development that the nation is in dire need of.

This call was made by the  Deputy Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Pastor Nike Adeyemi, at the church annual  Women of Destiny Conference with the theme ‘Free indeed’.

Nike Adeyemi

Adeyemi, convener of the convention said every woman was created with the unique power to provide outstanding solutions to challenges around them.

She said women are uniquely engineered to rise above any form of discourage-ment hence they should strive to make a difference in the society beginning from the home front.

In her words: “I encourage women to do whatever their hearts stir them to do. It could be politics or not but go for it after consulting God. If any woman feels inclined politically, the rest of us should give her support and ensure she wins. The changes she will cause in poli-tical office will be enjoyed all.”

On the conference, Adeyemi explained that it was designed to bring women from different backgrounds to sentisise them on their unique roles not just at the home front but also in nation building:

One of the guest speakers,  Rev. Laurie Whetstone-Idahosa, charged the participants to live life of holiness and devote their  lives to the service of humanity: “My message to everyone is that we need to touch humanity. The world is what we are meant to touch and if we imbibe all of Christian virtues, ––being compassionate, not selfish, wanting to reach out to one another so that nobody will lack anything,” she said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

