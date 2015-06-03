2019: APC structure weak – Sen. Amori

Latest News

Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Latest News

Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
Latest News

[Music] Rayce – Another Level

29/04/2018 01:14:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

0out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

0out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

0out of 5

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

0out of 5

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

0out of 5

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

0out of 5

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

2out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

0out of 5
Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

2out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

3out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Nigeria

2019: APC structure weak – Sen. Amori

by 29/04/2018 06:55:00 0 comments 1 Views

Abuja – Senator Ighoyota Amori, Political Adviser to National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described All Progressives Congress’ (APC) target to take over power in Delta in 2019 as “unrealisable dream”.

Ighoyota Amori

Amori said in Abuja that APC had no structure in Delta to win any election, adding, however, that it was entitled to such ambition, “but it will remain a dream”.

He said that there was no reason why people of Delta would vote out Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC, pointing out that PDP had continually delivered democracy dividends to people of the state.

“This is a tactical time where people can say all sort of things and have a lot of false expectations. So, APC is entitled to its own dream, but how to actualise that dream is another matter.

“I know that APC’s dream targeted at Delta is just impossible. PDP is well rooted in the state and it has been so since 1999.

“The good work started by the former governor of the state, James Ibori, is being continued by the incumbent, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

“So, I don’t see any reason why voters in Delta will abandon PDP that is so close them to a party yet to find its feet in the state, and even at the federal level.

“The structure of APC in Delta is so weak and we are not even thinking about them as people who have the capacity to wrest power from PDP in the state.

“So, it is a non-issue; it is a dream. You know you don’t have control over your dream, you just sleep and dream.

“Taking over Delta is impossible. APC can never take over Delta from PDP,’’ he said.

Amori described Gov. Okowa as a prudent manager, who was working well with limited resources available, to develop the state.

“The governor is doing well and Deltans know that. We do not expect him to perform magic beyond the resources available to him, but one good thing about him is that he is a very prudent governor.

“He has been able to manage the resources available to the state for the benefit of the people. There is nothing today in the state that is not working,’’ he said.

Amori said that development projects in all sectors in the state were hallmark of Okowa’s administration, adding that the governor had completed many projects, including those he inherited from previous administration.

The inherited projects which the governor has completed or are ongoing, according to him, include the massive drainage in Asaba, Stephen Keshi Stadium, Central Hospital, Asaba; Asaba Airport and dualisation of major roads across the state.

“Hospitals are functioning in the state. You cannot hear of doctors or nurses in the state being on strike. The hospitals that were facing challenges before now are being revived.

“The man recently went round the local government area for town hall meeting where he asked everybody if there is anything agitating their minds and the outcome has remained positive.’’

Amori added the governor did not concentrate on projects in one senatorial district or section of the state, explaining that they were spread across the state, down to the communities. (NAN)

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More