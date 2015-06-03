Latest News

Dino Melaye Finally Breaks Silence On Failed Attempt To Capture Him

29/04/2018 04:32:00
Revealed! Tinubu, Saraki Hold Secret Meeting In Kebbi

29/04/2018 04:37:00
[Music] Rayce – Another Level

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Film investigates scandalous life and dramatic death of Jayne Mansfield

Alfie Evans' dad battled to keep son alive with CPR as Facebook users spot 'Alfie's face' in the sky

Author Lindsay Roth tipped to be Meghan Markle's Maid of Honour

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps is seen threatening police on the night of her arrest in new video

RACHEL JOHNSON: Sorry but we want world peace not a fake bromance 

Mike Adenuga

Mike Adenuga

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Stephen Saad

Stephen Saad

Mohammed Indimi

Mohammed Indimi

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Sam Korankye Ankrah

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Nigeria

FG, Zvecan, Chinese firm to build 5,000 housing units in Abuja

By Tochukwu Maxwell
Zvecan Consulting and Engineering Limited has entered into a partnership with the Federal Government and a Chinese firm, Wengfu (Group) Company Limited to build 5,000 housing unit under the Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme.

Speaking at an Affordable Housing Summit in Abuja, yesterday, Managing Director of Zvecan Consulting, Mr. Nicholas Ogbedo, said the project would be financed by the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and would be located at Apo, Kubwa and Mpape districts in Abuja.

He stated that the company, who had already commenced the construction of some of the housing units, had also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) for the offtake of the apartments when completed.

He lamented that presently, a large population of low and middle income earners live squatters/semi-planned settlements, commuting for hours daily to and from the city centre daily with attendant stress on top of environmental hazards.

He noted that utilities, facilities and basic amenities are very limited in these settlements where the low and middle income earners live, despite the fact that the rent paid is comparatively very exorbitant.

He said, “The so-called ‘mass Housing Policy’ within the city that offered large acreage on development lease agreement terms have not yielded affordable mass housing stocks. Furthermore, the quality of infrastructure is very poor, costs are very high, quality of the little produced is nothing to talk about. Indeed the success of the policy has been limited.

“The real low-income earners have tremendous challenges in procuring loan; National Housing Fund (NHF) is the only single digit loan available in the market. Its conditionalities are many and liquidity base is very limited. To pay even the equity contribution, processing, Primary Mortgage Institution, PMI, and other charges are a herculean task.”

One of the Chinese investors in the project, Mr. Zhang Wei, said China and Nigeria are very good partners in the project which is the reason why the summit was holding.

He stated that for the project to be successful, the Federal Government had to step in to provide key infrastructure, like constructing the roads to the site, noting that this would help the developers to reduce the price for the citizens and make the houses affordable.

He said, “China has been in this situation before and now they are almost in the fifth generation so they have enough experience to help the current situation in Nigeria and they have come to invest in the development of Nigeria.”

Also speaking Mr. Jin Changsheng, a Director in the Wengfu Group, said, “The company has executed project around China and we have won government recognition and the people are satisfied with all our concluded project.

“We have worked in so many countries and places like Angola and all the project was successful because their government played a vital role. For this project to work successful in Nigeria, the Government needs to come and assist the investors to make it affordable for the citizens.”

