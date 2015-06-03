2019: ADP will win Delta Governorship election – Esanubi

Ahead of 2019, Action Democratic Party (ADP) Governorship aspirant in Delta State, Comrade Frank Ufuoma Esanubi has declared that his party has all it takes to win the forthcoming governorship elections in Delta come March 2019.

Esanubi

Comrade Esanubi stated this during a fund raising dinner organized in his honour at the Oakwood Park Hotel, Lekki Lagos State by a Comity of Friends from the oil and gas industries, Chevron and PENGASAN.

According to him, a critical analysis of his party revealed that their chances of winning the forthcoming election is very high owing to the acceptability which the party has gained since its emergence into the political scene.

Osanubi noted that the strength of the party drawn from it new personalities and a reputation of being new will work in their favour.

He also disclosed that they are not unmindful of the party’s challenges such as fielding relatively unknown personalities, a weak party structure and lack of funds, but expressed confidence that they are not unresolvable challenges.

The Governorship hopeful, equally stressed that the general apathy of Nigerians towards the existing major political parties at state and federal level as well as expected decamping members of these parties as a result of fallout from their primary elections will boost the chances of the ADP.

In various good will messages, some of his supporters including Mr. Udolu Ovuokerie, Mrs. Kate Anyadimaju, and Elder Uzo Nwosu amongst others who spoke at the event, extolled the leadership qualities of Comrade Esanubi noting that he is a man who they all believed in and a man who has all it takes to deliver Delta State from the hands of tired and expired politicians.

They also harped on the need for Deltans to contribute towards the project even as they decried the decayed state of the oil rich state and declared that it is only people with high level of integrity like Comrade Esanubi can manage the resources coming to the state.