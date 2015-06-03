Latest News

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
“Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola” – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Samih Sawiris

Nicky Oppenheimer

Patrice Motsepe

Temitope Joshua

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Nigeria

Ask Buhari why he jailed American citizen 95 years in 1984, Northern leader urges Trump

by 29/04/2018 15:16:00 0 comments 1 Views

By Dirisu Yakubu
ABUJA-Secretary of Northern Leaders and Stakeholders Assembly, Dr. Umar Ardo, has tasked United States President, Donald Trump to ask President Muhammadu Buhari while he jailed an American citizen for 95 years in 1984 while he was Nigerian military Head of State.

President Buhari attends Lunch in honor of select African Heads of State hosted by President of United States Donald Trump at the sidelines of 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on 20th Sept 2017

Ardo, a former ally of ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar alleged that the Buhari-led military regime jailed Mahmet Ben Chembi without any evidence against her, in 1984.

He alleged that President Buhari was not knew to taking extra judicial means of dealing with perceived enemies even when there were no evidence against them.

Ardo told journalists on Sunday that he was not surprised that the President was reluctant in obeying court orders even as he questioned President Buhari’s democratic credentials.

According to him, the American lady merely came to do legitimate business in Nigeria when he was arrested by the then regime of Buhari.

He said: “There was this case of the wealthy American lady, Mahmet Ben Chembi, who brought in her $17 million from the US to invest in plumbing in the building of Abuja, but was framed of defrauding the Nigerian State and taken to Buhari’s Military Tribunal and jailed for 95 years without a shred of evidence adduced against her by the government.

“On top of it, she was fined N500 million. It was the regime of another military dictator, Ibrahim Babangida that set up a Judicial Review Panel that reviewed the case and released her from jail.

“President Donald Trump should ask his guest, President Muhammadu Buhari while he did that to his (Trump ) citizen.

“There was also the case of a wealthy Nigerian woman resident in Saudi Arabia who returned to the country and was arrested on arrival at Kano airport, taken to tribunal and jailed 10 years for being in possession of N600. She had a 5-year old daughter who was sent to jail along with her. ”

He regretted that Buhari’s antecedents did not portray him as a leader that could be trusted with another four years in office.

Because of this, he said the country must look for a new leader in 2019 who he said would show love to Nigerians regardless of their ethnicity and political affiliations.

He also said it would be wrong to assume that the Buhari regime is corruption -free, saying the truth about its activities would be unveiled after leaving office.

He continued: “Having known all these about Buhari, and many, many more of such, I came to the inevitable conclusion that a person like that cannot make a good leader.

“It is natural therefore for reasonable people to oppose such a leadership and look out for an alternative. This is exactly what is going on in Nigeria today.

“In fact, such frivolous and unfounded accusations inundating Buhari’s past leadership has brought to serious question the current accusations against members of the past regime.

“No one should blame me if I question the truthfulness of the current exercise. After all, it is only after leaving office that the truth of one’s tenure is revealed.

“For as far as I am concerned, the current so-called looters’ list is nothing more than names of the likes of Ben Chembi. If the man can do it then, why can’t he do it now?

“I know those former leaders have their blames, but the Buhari leadership has the most blame.”

Ardo said that it would be better for President Buhari to listen to former leaders who he said had advised him against running for a second term.

“I believe those who advised him not to run are being kind to him and are lovers of this country because they know he has lost the support of majority of Nigerians and if he re-contests and wants to use incumbency to force himself back to office, he will only plunge the country into unfathomable crises that will not be in the interest of anyone,” he added.

