Terrorism: We didn’t receive deserved support from Obama – Presidency

Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Explodes In Edo, House Razed Down (Photos)

29/04/2018 12:54:00
"Sex Not A Problem, I Want A Man Richer Than Otedola" – Actress Blessing Ofoegbu

29/04/2018 13:23:00
Nobody Can Intimidate Me – Obasanjo Insists On Forming Coalition To Remove Buhari In 2019

29/04/2018 13:29:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Pilot and two co-pilots killed as cargo plane crashes in Libya

Donald Trump hints at hitting the EU with trade tariffs

Pilot skillfully crash lands his microlight aircraft in lake

Father, 45, and son, 7, miraculously survive after a tornado blows a mobile home onto their car

Marine who went AWOL 'killed his grandmother'

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Samih Sawiris

Samih Sawiris

Nicky Oppenheimer

Nicky Oppenheimer

Patrice Motsepe

Patrice Motsepe

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Nigeria

Terrorism: We didn't receive deserved support from Obama – Presidency

29/04/2018 14:56:00

…As Buhari arrives Washington to meet Trump today
…Pro-Buhari group stages solidarity rally at Blair House
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

WASHINGTON – THE Presidency on Sunday lamented that Nigeria did not receive the deserved support from the former President of the United States of America, Mr. Barrack Obama in the fight against terrorism.

Obama and Buhari

This is as President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Washington DC on board Nigeria Air Force aircraft NA, 001 about 8:35am yesterday which is 1:35pm Nigeria time for a scheduled meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House today.

Meantime, the pro-Buhari group stormed the Blair House which is the official guests house of the US President where President Buhari is being lodged for solidarity visit and with placards in support of the Buhari’s fight against corruption and his re-election.

Blair House is a place where the US President-elect stays before moving to White House and is reserved for very important dignitaries to US.

Speaking from Blair House, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu noted that the meeting between Presidents Trump and Buhari will center on security especially on the fight against terrorism among others.

Malam Shehu enthused that the relationship between Nigeria and the Us has recorded remarkable improvement since the coming onboard of President Trump.

On the presence of Buhari visit to US, he said, “He is the first African head of government to visit the Trump White House and this is a pointer to two important things. One is, no matter how Nigerians take our own country, this is hugely an important country and this recognition is being manifested in this visit.

“And for the President personally, it is equally important that of all of the heads of state we have in the country that he of all of them has come forwarded to meet President Donald Trump.

“But it is important to know that beyond the symbolism of the visit, there are important matters affecting both countries that will be placed on the table when the two Presidents meet. We have the understanding that the two delegations have their agenda clearly spelt out and there will be interest and focus on the matter of security and safety, focus on trade and investment and focus on democratic development in our country.

“It is important that cooperation between the two countries have manifestly increased under the Trump’s presidency. If you recall sometime back, the President had reason to openly complained that we are not receiving as much as we thought we deserve in terms of support and cooperation especially in our fight against terrorism back then during the Obama period.

“And it will seem that quite dramatically and interestingly, a lot of the obstacles are being removed under the Trump’s presidency and doors are being opened and we are receiving far more support than most people had expected.”

On the solidarity rally by some Nigerians in the diaspora for the President, Shehu said, “It is a very pleasant development and this tells you that America is a totally different clime, there is a deep appreciation for the work the President is doing for our country.”

The leader of pro-Buhari support group in the US, Wale Adewoye in an interview said, “We are here to support the President. When we came we are over one hundred and fifty people but because of the cold and people needed to go back to work, so people went back.

“We realised that there is a lot of damage done to the county and when Buhari came into power, he tried at least to stop corruption in Nigeria, he is still working on it, it is not easy.

“So we just felt that we should support him in our little way, to encourage the government that we are behind him to support him. On our own way too, when we go back home, we make sure that we don’t influence things negatively, we work on our ways of life to live right.”

Another member of the group, Junaidu Mohammed said, “We are here to show him the president our maximum 100 percent support.

“The General is doing his best to make the country better that is why I came out. I have been here since 7am waiting for me to see him and wave to him for him to know that we stand with him and we will continue to stand with him.”

Another supporter who introduced himself as His Royal Highness, Eze Victor Ogbonna 11, the monarch of Ihitte Amaise Ezinnachi, Okigwe of Imo State, said, “We are here to welcome our President and to pledge our support to his leadership and also to rapport with him on things we can do together to develop Nigeria because he is only one persons and he cannot do it alone. Those in the diaspora are desirous to partner with his leadership.”

On what motivated the support, he said, “Obviously the war on corruption is going on and it is helping in putting our economy on a very sound footing. So, these and many other reasons are why we are here to welcome our president.

“I represent a community, I represent my people, I also represent their voice, the voice of the common man, the voice of the market women, the voice of the have nots, the voice of the young people and the voice of students all over the world who are yet to ventilate what it is that will guarantee their future whereas they posses all of the paraphernalia that will make the country move forward.”

President Buhari is in the United States on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Already on ground at the Blair House to receive President Buhari were the Governor of Ogun State, Ibikunke Amosun, his countetpart from Plateau State, Simon Lalong, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and her counterpart from House of Representatives Nnenna Elendu-Ukeje.

Others were the Chief of Defence Staff, Director General, NIA, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Nigeria Ambassador to the United States, Justice Sylvester Nsofor, rtd, among others.

Doctors Exposed: Babies For Sale In Nigeria $4 000-5 000 (FULL VIDEO)

Interesting Interview By New President of Nigerian Prostitutes

List Of 14 Women That Once Slept And Had Children With Former President Obasanjo

Nigerian Musician Timaya To Spend At Least 8 Years In Jail If Found Guilty Of Rape

Ugandan Girl Stabs Her Nigerian Lover In The Face For Cheating

Former Nigerian Minister Caught With Over N37 Billion ($154 m) Cash Stacked In His Farm

Ezeoma Obioh, 31 Year Old Nigerian Man Kills California Woman Because He Owes Her Money

Nigerian Man In The UK Stabbed To Death Over Laptop

Virgin teenager pregnant after having s3x with a snake

Nigerian Police Brutally Beat Up Man For Having Too Many Tattoos On His Body - Video

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon

P-Square

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin

